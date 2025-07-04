Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Mad Cats gaming chair
#320085 4-Jul-2025 22:20
G.Y.R.A gaming chair

 

 [url][url]

 

 

 

Rock solid and sturdy, so this cannot be shipped. Pick up from Onehunga, Auckland (I live on the second floor of an apartment complex and there are no lifts).

 

This was a present, so I don't have the invoice. In really good condition, the leather still has that perfume smell. Only selling as I just don't have time to play games anymore and figured this is too expensive a chair to just gather dust. Even though its optimised for simulator racing, its  perfectly suitable for all genres.

 

PM to make an offer, but no chancers and time-wasters.

 

The G.Y.R.A. was engineered to deliver the ultimate in ergonomic comfort while also providing the quality and durability that is the hallmark of the Mad Catz brand. The G.Y.R.A. features an automatically adjusting lumbar support mechanism, a reclinable high-back racing seat, premium PU leather, cold-molded foam padding, a comfortable neck pillow, and iconic Mad Catz branding.

 

● Automatically Adjusting Lumbar Support Mechanism

 

● Premium Synthetic Leather

 

● High Density Cold Molded Foam Padding

 

● Durable Metal Frame and Base

 

● Class 4 Gas Lift and 75mm Nylon Caster Wheels

 

  #3389755 4-Jul-2025 23:28
PM to make an offer, but no chancers and time-wasters.

 

@pugzlee, please note that the rules for this sub-forum require that a sale price is included. This is not an auction site.

 

Cheers




