For sale is my refurbished (before I broke it :/ ) Pixel 7a 128GB in Snow colour

 

Bought on Trade Me from Green Gadgets (Australia) on 4 June 2025.

 

The phone still works perfectly as far as I can tell, but the glass is cracked. The phone fell approximately 10cm from my pocket while I was lying on my back working underneath a ute, and landed on the corner of a concrete pad.

 

Hoping for $200 to cover the dbrand case and screen protectors I bought for the new phone to ensure this doesn't happen again.

 

Located in New Plymouth, will ship nationwide for $10.

 

For what it's worth, the dbrand grip cases are 100% worth the money, the design of the case and how well the case and screen protector fit together is unmatched.

