$130

Note: this is the "Redmi Watch 5" not the Active or Lite version.

Everything is As-New condition with the original box and packaging. This version is less common than the cheaper non-OLED Active model. It's a bit more premium than the Lite and far nicer than the Active version. Build quality and looks are on-par with the latest Apple Watches. This is a nice watch! I would keep it but I'm finding it is a little too big for me. The size is similar to Apple Watch Ultra.

Will come with 4 extra straps I purchased from Ali. 3 nylon and 1 silicon. Plus the included black silicon band.