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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Redmi Watch 5 smartwatch
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704 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 93

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#320120 8-Jul-2025 17:01
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$130

 

Note: this is the "Redmi Watch 5" not the Active or Lite version.

 

Everything is As-New condition with the original box and packaging. This version is less common than the cheaper non-OLED Active model. It's a bit more premium than the Lite and far nicer than the Active version. Build quality and looks are on-par with the latest Apple Watches. This is a nice watch! I would keep it but I'm finding it is a little too big for me. The size is similar to Apple Watch Ultra.

 

Will come with 4 extra straps I purchased from Ali. 3 nylon and 1 silicon. Plus the included black silicon band.

 

  • Aluminum alloy frame
  • 24 day battery life
  • GPS / GNSS
  • Super nice display:
    -2.07" AMOLED
    -60Hz
    -1500 nits brightness

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lookout

704 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 93

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  #3392594 10-Jul-2025 08:00
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Price drop to $100

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