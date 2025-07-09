Have moved house and no longer need it. Like this one
Buy the TP-Link TL-WPA8631P KIT AV1300 Powerline Kit with AC Pass-Through -... ( TL-WPA8631P KIT ) online - PBTech.co.nz
$150. Pickup Fanshawe St or Ramarama
Have moved house and no longer need it. Like this one
Buy the TP-Link TL-WPA8631P KIT AV1300 Powerline Kit with AC Pass-Through -... ( TL-WPA8631P KIT ) online - PBTech.co.nz
$150. Pickup Fanshawe St or Ramarama
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