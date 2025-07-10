beefholio:

1 x HP Elitebook 855 G7
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750
16Gb RAM
512Gb SSD
15.6" FHD
Windows 11
$600
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4 x HP Elitebook 850 G6
Intel Core i7-8565U
16Gb RAM
512Gb SSD
15.6" FHD
Windows 11
$400
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2 x HP Elitebook 840 G6
Intel Core i7-8565U
16Gb RAM
256Gb SSD
15.6" FHD
Windows 11
$375
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1 x Dell 5310 2 n 1
Intel Core i7-10610
16Gb RAM
256Gb SSD
Windows 11
$400
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1 x Dell Inspiron 5379
Intel Core i7-8550U
16Gb RAM
256Gb SSD
Touchscreen
$400
Prices includes shipping
Batteries all above 60%
SSD upgrades availible
New aftermarket or used original charger included