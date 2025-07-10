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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Various HP and Dell Laptops
beefholio

48 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 15

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#320141 10-Jul-2025 13:37
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1 x HP Elitebook 855 G7

 

Ryzen 7 Pro 4750

 

16Gb RAM

 

512Gb SSD

 

15.6" FHD

 

Windows 11

 

 

 

$600

 

-------------------------------

 

4 x HP Elitebook 850 G6

 

Intel Core i7-8565U

 

16Gb RAM

 

512Gb SSD

 

15.6" FHD

 

Windows 11

 

$400

 

-------------------------------

 

2 x HP Elitebook 840 G6

 

Intel Core i7-8565U

 

16Gb RAM

 

256Gb SSD

 

15.6" FHD

 

Windows 11

 

$375

 

-----------------------------

 

1 x Dell 5310 2 n 1

 

Intel Core i7-10610

 

16Gb RAM

 

256Gb SSD

 

Windows 11

 

$400

 

----------------------------

 

1 x Dell Inspiron 5379

 

Intel Core i7-8550U

 

16Gb RAM

 

256Gb SSD

 

Touchscreen

 

$400  

 

 

 

Prices includes shipping

 

Batteries all above 60%

 

SSD upgrades availible

 

New aftermarket or used original charger included

 

 

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qwertee
738 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 259

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  #3392799 10-Jul-2025 14:14
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Interested in 1 x HP Elitebook 855 G7  

 

Will message you .



beefholio

48 posts

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  #3393041 10-Jul-2025 21:25
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Missed one ....

 

 

 

1 x Dell Precision 5530

 

Intel Core i7-8550H

 

16Gb RAM

 

512Gb SSD

 

15.6" FHD

 

Windows 11

 

New Battery and Adapter

 

 

 

$450  

tangerz
662 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 199


  #3393244 11-Jul-2025 12:16
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What's the condition of the Dell 2-in-1? Could be interested.



beefholio

48 posts

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  #3397867 28-Jul-2025 21:53
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Price reduced on these 2 ......

 

 

 

1 x HP Elitebook 855 G7

 

Ryzen 7 Pro 4750

 

16Gb RAM

 

512Gb SSD

 

15.6" FHD

 

Windows 11

 

$545

 

--------------------------------------------

 

1 x Dell Precision 5520

 

Intel Core i7-7820HQ

 

16Gb RAM

 

512Gb SSD

 

15.6" FHD

 

Windows 11

 

New Battery and Adapter

 

$350  

ezbee
2676 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3128


  #3399331 2-Aug-2025 15:26
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Just wanting to check what you have left for sale at the moment.
I have sent a PM. 

shakedown14
79 posts

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  #3399521 3-Aug-2025 14:13
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beefholio:

 

Price reduced on these 2 ......

 

 

 

1 x HP Elitebook 855 G7

 

Ryzen 7 Pro 4750

 

16Gb RAM

 

512Gb SSD

 

15.6" FHD

 

Windows 11

 

$545

 

--------------------------------------------

 

1 x Dell Precision 5520

 

Intel Core i7-7820HQ

 

16Gb RAM

 

512Gb SSD

 

15.6" FHD

 

Windows 11

 

New Battery and Adapter

 

$350  

 

 

 

 

Does this 2 have full keyboard ie numpad?

 
 
 
 

Stream your favourite shows now on Apple TV (affiliate link).
beefholio

48 posts

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  #3399524 3-Aug-2025 14:34
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Dell sold, HP 855 has num pad 

BlargHonk
176 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 131


  #3400082 5-Aug-2025 06:05
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PM sent about the HP Elitebook 855 G7 Ryzen 7 Pro 4750

stocksp
722 posts

Ultimate Geek
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  #3400337 6-Aug-2025 13:50
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Just a shoutout and recommendation for Beefholio.  I bought a Dell off him that was stated as having 16G ram, but only actually had 8.  On letting him know, he tested a 16 gig stick for compatibility and sent it down to me so I could install it.  Awesome

qwertee
738 posts

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  #3400407 6-Aug-2025 16:58
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stocksp:

 

Just a shoutout and recommendation for Beefholio.  I bought a Dell off him that was stated as having 16G ram, but only actually had 8.  On letting him know, he tested a 16 gig stick for compatibility and sent it down to me so I could install it.  Awesome

 

 

I would like to chime in here.
Very pleased with the  HP Elitebook 855 G7 bought a few weeks back.

WolfChop
155 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 36


  #3400818 7-Aug-2025 19:48
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qwertee:

 

stocksp:

 

Just a shoutout and recommendation for Beefholio.  I bought a Dell off him that was stated as having 16G ram, but only actually had 8.  On letting him know, he tested a 16 gig stick for compatibility and sent it down to me so I could install it.  Awesome

 

 

I would like to chime in here.
Very pleased with the  HP Elitebook 855 G7 bought a few weeks back.

 

 

Another recommendation here. Bought a Surface Book 2 from Beefholio last Christmas and it runs surprisingly well for a laptop that came out in 2017. Amazingly sharp screen (267ppi) and perfect for general office work :D

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