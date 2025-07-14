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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: HPE DL380 G8 Servers - Dual 8Core and 256GB min Memory.
GoranZ

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#320172 14-Jul-2025 14:16
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Hi, I have another bunch of Enterprise servers have been retired. 

 

Asking $100 each pickup in Auckland as they are too big for shipping unless you send me a box etc ;-)

 

All are HPE ProLiant DL380p Gen8 with a min of 256GB RAM but a couple might be 384GB RAM - free bonus.
All are dual PSU, have a Fibre Card and a couple of HDD for BOOT in a caddy (73gb SAS or 146gb SAS). They have rail kits.

 

Two are dual E5-2665 8Core 
Four are dual E5-2650 8Core
The only difference is a slight bump in max turbo on the 2665.
These make great homelab or test servers for new hypervisors etc. 

 

 

 

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networkn
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  #3393952 14-Jul-2025 19:04
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Those are crazy good value. The memory alone new was probably $3000.



timbosan
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  #3393959 14-Jul-2025 20:02
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How noisy? I have a cabinet downstairs, would I hear them upstairs? I assume they are reasonable being 2U?

Lias
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  #3393968 14-Jul-2025 20:49
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timbosan:

 

How noisy? I have a cabinet downstairs, would I hear them upstairs? I assume they are reasonable being 2U?

 

 

If they are anything like other HPE's, at full fan (e.g. boot or not air-conditioned in summer) you'd want hearing protection.. under normal use I've found my G8/G9's fairly standard for rack servers, but still massively louder than desktop computers and with absolutely zero wife acceptance factor..

 

There's a reason I built a dedicated, soundproofed, air-conditioned server room when I brought my house :-)




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



Lias
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  #3393969 14-Jul-2025 20:57
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Anyone in Welly wanna split a pallet with me and get some of these shipped down?




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

nztim
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  #3393970 14-Jul-2025 20:59
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They are not jet engines like the DL360s but a not quiet either

 

If you want quiet go for a ML350 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

GoranZ

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  #3393972 14-Jul-2025 21:17
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timbosan:

 

How noisy? I have a cabinet downstairs, would I hear them upstairs? I assume they are reasonable being 2U?

 

 

yeah on startup they can be a bit loud but settle down. I used to have one in the garage and no one in the house could hear it unless something went wrong.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dell laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
GoranZ

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  #3393973 14-Jul-2025 21:19
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networkn:

 

Those are crazy good value. The memory alone new was probably $3000.

 

 

Yeah, per server. I think all 6 were well over $100K originally  

Ge0rge
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  #3393980 14-Jul-2025 22:11
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@Lias:

 

Anyone in Welly wanna split a pallet with me and get some of these shipped down?

 

 

I'd be keen on a couple. 

GoranZ

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  #3395685 20-Jul-2025 13:15
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Thanks to everyone who grabbed one.

 

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