Hi, I have another bunch of Enterprise servers have been retired.

Asking $100 each pickup in Auckland as they are too big for shipping unless you send me a box etc ;-)

All are HPE ProLiant DL380p Gen8 with a min of 256GB RAM but a couple might be 384GB RAM - free bonus.

All are dual PSU, have a Fibre Card and a couple of HDD for BOOT in a caddy (73gb SAS or 146gb SAS). They have rail kits.

Two are dual E5-2665 8Core

Four are dual E5-2650 8Core

The only difference is a slight bump in max turbo on the 2665.

These make great homelab or test servers for new hypervisors etc.