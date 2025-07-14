Hi, I have another bunch of Enterprise servers have been retired.
Asking $100 each pickup in Auckland as they are too big for shipping unless you send me a box etc ;-)
All are HPE ProLiant DL380p Gen8 with a min of 256GB RAM but a couple might be 384GB RAM - free bonus.
All are dual PSU, have a Fibre Card and a couple of HDD for BOOT in a caddy (73gb SAS or 146gb SAS). They have rail kits.
Two are dual E5-2665 8Core
Four are dual E5-2650 8Core
The only difference is a slight bump in max turbo on the 2665.
These make great homelab or test servers for new hypervisors etc.