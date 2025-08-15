Selling my barely used(less than 2 hours) NS2 with a lot of accessories Unit itself was gotten on launch day from JBhifi and didnt open box till the screen protector and case arrived, just turned on to set up and test it out for a bit then lived inside the carry case. Dock and other wires are unused and still in box.

Comes with:

-Spigen ultra thin dockable case

-Tempered Glass Screen Protector

-256gb ExSD card

-Powerplay Carry case

-Never opened Pro Controller2

-Bravely Default game card

Selling it due to not using it because I have a claw 8 already and honestly was an impulse buy. Unit is in in great condition and can pass off as a brand new unit.

Pick ups around Auckland Area. Can do shipping but buyer must pay first(plus shipping) before I myself with go to to NZpost to ship it myself.

Posted Elsewhere and can provide pictures upon request!

Asking price is $1000 but is negotiable and I am also open for some swaps!

Thanks very much!