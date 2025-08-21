JoshWright

dazzanz: I was considering getting one while I was overseas but couldn't justify it. What sort of things do you use yours for (since you are keeping one of them)? Might be keen but have to consider the $350AUD + delivery cost of the right size light seal as well.

So far I am finding myself mostly using it for solo media consumption - I don't have a TV, so it's a nice upgrade over watching things on my laptop. I think the Quest ecosystem is superior for gaming, but the display quality on the Vision Pro is the nicest I've ever experienced in a VR device, and so it's a better device for media consumption.

The virtual monitor feature for Mac is pretty neat too. I use a PC for my day job, otherwise I think I'd be using the AVP as my primary monitor when I work from home.

I was in the same boat re. buying one overseas. I couldn't justify the new price. It's still expensive for what it is, but it's a fun "slice of the future", and the first tech in a while that's actually wow'ed me.

FWIW, when I scanned my face it recommended the 21W size light seal (which is what I tried when I did a demo at the Apple Store), but I've been using the 33W seal with no issues so far.