JoshWright

FS: Apple Vision Pro (256GB)
Looking for $3800.
- Incredible technology that’s worth experiencing. Hard to get in New Zealand, with the Australian retail price at around $6,500 NZD – I believe this is currently the cheapest one for sale in NZ.
- Excellent condition, with no marks or scratches.
- Surplus to requirements - I bought this from someone selling two used ones as a set, but I only need one.
- Includes size 33W Light Seal, Solo Knit Band, Dual Loop Band, and KIWI Design carry case. Does not include original packaging or charger (but it uses USB-C, so you've probably got one already!).
- Pickup in Wellington, or option for courier nationwide. Due to the fragile nature and value of the item, pickup would be preferred.
It's listed elsewhere, but in the spirit of the rules I'm offering a lower price for Geekzone members and will absolutely consider offers made here in the first instance (makes for an easier sale for me!).
Optional Add-on: Surreal Touch Controllers for SteamVR Gaming
- Allows you to play SteamVR games on the Vision Pro through the Surreal Link app.
- 6DoF tracking, very similar to Meta Quest 2/3 Touch controllers.
- RRP $429 NZD, I'll happily let them go for $250.