Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Apple Vision Pro (256GB)
JoshWright

400 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#321491 21-Aug-2025 19:26
Send private message quote this post

FS: Apple Vision Pro (256GB)

 

Looking for $3800.

 

  • Incredible technology that’s worth experiencing. Hard to get in New Zealand, with the Australian retail price at around $6,500 NZD – I believe this is currently the cheapest one for sale in NZ.

  • Excellent condition, with no marks or scratches.

  • Surplus to requirements - I bought this from someone selling two used ones as a set, but I only need one.

  • Includes size 33W Light Seal, Solo Knit Band, Dual Loop Band, and KIWI Design carry case. Does not include original packaging or charger (but it uses USB-C, so you've probably got one already!). 

  • Pickup in Wellington, or option for courier nationwide. Due to the fragile nature and value of the item, pickup would be preferred. 

It's listed elsewhere, but in the spirit of the rules I'm offering a lower price for Geekzone members and will absolutely consider offers made here in the first instance (makes for an easier sale for me!). 

 

 

 

Optional Add-on: Surreal Touch Controllers for SteamVR Gaming

 

  • Allows you to play SteamVR games on the Vision Pro through the Surreal Link app.
  • 6DoF tracking, very similar to Meta Quest 2/3 Touch controllers. 

  • RRP $429 NZD, I'll happily let them go for $250

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
dazzanz
220 posts

Master Geek


  #3406286 21-Aug-2025 20:17
Send private message quote this post

I was considering getting one while I was overseas but couldn't justify it. What sort of things do you use yours for (since you are keeping one of them)? Might be keen but have to consider the $350AUD + delivery cost of the right size light seal as well.



JoshWright

400 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3406289 21-Aug-2025 20:32
Send private message quote this post

dazzanz:

 

I was considering getting one while I was overseas but couldn't justify it. What sort of things do you use yours for (since you are keeping one of them)? Might be keen but have to consider the $350AUD + delivery cost of the right size light seal as well.

 

 

So far I am finding myself mostly using it for solo media consumption - I don't have a TV, so it's a nice upgrade over watching things on my laptop. I think the Quest ecosystem is superior for gaming, but the display quality on the Vision Pro is the nicest I've ever experienced in a VR device, and so it's a better device for media consumption. 

 

The virtual monitor feature for Mac is pretty neat too. I use a PC for my day job, otherwise I think I'd be using the AVP as my primary monitor when I work from home. 

 

I was in the same boat re. buying one overseas. I couldn't justify the new price. It's still expensive for what it is, but it's a fun "slice of the future", and the first tech in a while that's actually wow'ed me. 

 

FWIW, when I scanned my face it recommended the 21W size light seal (which is what I tried when I did a demo at the Apple Store), but I've been using the 33W seal with no issues so far. 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright