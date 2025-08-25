Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
BigMal

997 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#321531 25-Aug-2025 17:51
As per title. After a monitor for my daughter's room. 1080p resolution is fine. After HDMI input and white bezel. I'm located in Wellington. 

 

 

 

Thanks in advance

Wakrak
1715 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3407401 25-Aug-2025 18:54
Not quite the answers you're looking for, but 

 

Could try vinyl wrapping to bring the cost down 

 

Vinyl wrapped the front of my monitor, and my mouse to make everything white! 😍 I just have to do my 2nd monitor next. 😁 : r/battlestations

 

There appear to be some decent options at 24" 

 

ViewSonic VA2432-H-W 24" FHD Super Clear IPS 1ms 100Hz Monitor White – Computer Lounge

 

 

