As per title. After a monitor for my daughter's room. 1080p resolution is fine. After HDMI input and white bezel. I'm located in Wellington.
Thanks in advance
Not quite the answers you're looking for, but
Could try vinyl wrapping to bring the cost down
Vinyl wrapped the front of my monitor, and my mouse to make everything white! 😍 I just have to do my 2nd monitor next. 😁 : r/battlestations
There appear to be some decent options at 24"
ViewSonic VA2432-H-W 24" FHD Super Clear IPS 1ms 100Hz Monitor White – Computer Lounge