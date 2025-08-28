Hey GZ team,

Selling a Samsung watch 6 classic in very good condition. This is the 47mm LTE version, in silver, which in my opinion looks much smarter than the black colour.

The rotating bezel adds another layer of tacticility as compared to capacitive touch from the normal models, and in my opinion the 6c looks better than the current offering.

The original strap was barely worn and thus in near new condition. Comes with the original box and charger puck, and extra 5 extra Straps and 4 extra glass screen protector

- stainless steel band in near new condition

- brown pleather sports strap in new unused condition

- 3 other sports strap in ok condition

I have also customised this watch by adding an additional ring, which makes the rotating bezel look much more like a traditional watch with the indices. This is simply adhesive and can be pulled off if next owner doesn't like it.

Happy to ship if outside Auckland. Watch will be factory resetted ready for the next owner.

Looking for $300

https://imgur.com/a/LrZK1PA