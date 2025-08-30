Few things to clear - I'm located in Selwyn District and happy to courier.

Milesight MS-C8163-PB security cameras, 2 used, 1 new in the box. $200 each

Intel core i5 10600kf - no cooler, works well no issues. $200

MikroTik CSS326 24g Switch - two for sale, tidy condition $150 each

i9 11900F & z590 motherboard, 32 ram, 240 GB SSD $750

Corsair aio cooler 240mm and x4 140m case fans with rgb $100 for the lot

ZALMAN ALPHA2 24 BLACK DUAL FAN LIQUID cooler - as new in the box $100

MikroTik CRS312 with 8 x 10Gbps Ethernet and 4 x 10Gbps SFP+ Ports - $700

Intel Arc A750 - as new in the box $250

HP Z book Firefly 14 G8 - 15-1145G7, 8GB ram (soldered to the board unfortunately) 240GB SSD, Windows 11. Few dents here and there, battery isn't amazing $250

HP Z book 14U G6 i5-8265u, 240GB SSD, 8GB ram, Windows 11. Motherboard has a fault that alerts every time the laptop boots to windows. I've had a crack at fixing with no luck. $100