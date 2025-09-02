Hiya,
Hiya,
Does anyone have an old school rotary phone (in good condition) they wish to part with? I have an ATA that is pulse dial capable, I want to hook up an old school phone to it... via VOIP 'cos it's kinda cool.
Nick
There are usually many on trademe in the antiques and collectable area.
When I tried it with an ATA the numbers were all backwards from what the phone was labeled because of course NZ did things wrong back in the day.
Be aware that if you get a red one, it has to be called the bat phone and put under a glass lid.
Cool idea.... I have a Grandstream HT801.... checking to see if it will handle NZ rotary....
Edit: my question answered here...
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=11&topicid=300586
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
Gordy7:
Cool idea.... I have a Grandstream HT801.... checking to see if it will handle NZ rotary....
Looks like it does NZ, and Swedish ...... "Børk! Børk! Børk",
"Pulse Dialing Standard
Allows users to use Swedish pulse dialing standard and New Zealand Standard.
Default is General Standard."
https://www.grandstream.com/hubfs/Product_Documentation/ht80x_administration_guide.pdf
Something like this? Not sure if it works - I bought it off Trade Me for $30 with plans to do something interesting. But it's just been gathering dust for the last three years!
richms:
Be aware that if you get a red one, it has to be called the bat phone and put under a glass lid.
Don't worry it will soon be called lots of things and put under a rubbish tin lid.
Also you have to look out for things like this that appear to be rotary but then are not https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/phone-fax/corded-phones/listing/5493734372
richms:
Also you have to look out for things like this that appear to be rotary but then are not https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/phone-fax/corded-phones/listing/5493734372
Ta, that's cheating. :-)
Dial Type Old Telephone Pulse Signal TO Dual Tone Multiple Frequency Audio DTMF Converter FOR Network / Fiber Rotary Telephone - AliExpress will do the trick ;-)