Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: "Vintage" Rotary phone
NickMack

967 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#322588 2-Sep-2025 10:21
Send private message quote this post

Hiya,

 

Does anyone have an old school rotary phone (in good condition) they wish to part with? I have an ATA that is pulse dial capable, I want to hook up an old school phone to it... via VOIP 'cos it's kinda cool.

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Create new topic
richms
28274 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3410383 2-Sep-2025 10:32
Send private message quote this post

There are usually many on trademe in the antiques and collectable area.

 

When I tried it with an ATA the numbers were all backwards from what the phone was labeled because of course NZ did things wrong back in the day.

 

Be aware that if you get a red one, it has to be called the bat phone and put under a glass lid.




Richard rich.ms



Gordy7
1920 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3410388 2-Sep-2025 10:46
Send private message quote this post

Cool idea.... I have a Grandstream HT801.... checking to see if it will handle NZ rotary....

 

Edit: my question answered here...

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=11&topicid=300586

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

wellygary
8364 posts

Uber Geek


  #3410391 2-Sep-2025 10:53
Send private message quote this post

Gordy7:

 

Cool idea.... I have a Grandstream HT801.... checking to see if it will handle NZ rotary....

 

 

Looks like it does NZ, and Swedish ...... "Børk! Børk! Børk"

 

 

 

"Pulse Dialing Standard
Allows users to use Swedish pulse dialing standard and New Zealand Standard.
Default is General Standard."

 

https://www.grandstream.com/hubfs/Product_Documentation/ht80x_administration_guide.pdf

 

 



amanzi
Amanzi
1313 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3410409 2-Sep-2025 12:28
Send private message quote this post

Something like this? Not sure if it works - I bought it off Trade Me for $30 with plans to do something interesting. But it's just been gathering dust for the last three years!

 

Bung
6532 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3410410 2-Sep-2025 12:45
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

Be aware that if you get a red one, it has to be called the bat phone and put under a glass lid.

 

 

Don't worry it will soon be called lots of things and put under a rubbish tin lid.

richms
28274 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3410411 2-Sep-2025 12:52
Send private message quote this post

Also you have to look out for things like this that appear to be rotary but then are not https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/phone-fax/corded-phones/listing/5493734372

 

 




Richard rich.ms

NickMack

967 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3410412 2-Sep-2025 13:02
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

Also you have to look out for things like this that appear to be rotary but then are not https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/phone-fax/corded-phones/listing/5493734372

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ta, that's cheating. :-)




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
NickMack

967 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3410413 2-Sep-2025 13:03
Send private message quote this post

Dial Type Old Telephone Pulse Signal TO Dual Tone Multiple Frequency Audio DTMF Converter FOR Network / Fiber Rotary Telephone - AliExpress will do the trick ;-)




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 