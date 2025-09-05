Anybody got one that they want to sell? Preferably a decent brand that has been around a while and has a presence in the local market.

I see Meepo, Evolve, AceDeck and MB currently for sale locally? And I think Boosted used to be though I can't find any new ones for sale currently? Any other brands worth looking at?

Wow, looks like prices have gone a bit crazy on them all... Son is keen for one for xmas so not in a rush but prepared to spend a bit as I'll probably use too; anything to get them off devices all day ;D