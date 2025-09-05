✨
Quic broadband
|
Samsung
|
AliExpress
|
Wise
|
Sharesies
Home
Forums
News
Reviews
Live
Search
Contact
Welcome
Guest
.
You haven't
logged in
yet. If you don't have an account you can
register now
.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our
ID Verification
Forums
›
Offers and Wanted
›
WTB: computer and components
01EG
607
posts
Ultimate Geek
#
322620
5-Sep-2025 09:11
Hi there, would like to buy
GTX 1650 - low profile, in good condition
Mac mini x86, 2014+, 8Gb+ ram
SSD 500Gb+
my location is wellington, please PM
News and reviews »
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Tab S11 Series
Posted 4-Sep-2025 21:30
Samsung Introduces Galaxy S25 FE
Posted 4-Sep-2025 21:30
Samsung Introduces Galaxy A17 and Galaxy A07
Posted 4-Sep-2025 17:44
Human Mobile Devices Debuts Its First Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 4-Sep-2025 17:33
Amazon Launches Infrastructure Region in New Zealand
Posted 2-Sep-2025 10:00
AI Meets Ransomware, the New Cyber Threat
Posted 29-Aug-2025 10:12
Geekzone Live »
Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with
Geekzone Live
now.
Updates »
Are you subscribed to our
RSS feed
? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.
RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright