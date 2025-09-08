I have an excess Lenovo SR630 1U server for sale, nearly identical to the one I personally run Unraid on

Lenovo SR630 7X02CTO1WW

2x Xeon Gold 5120 CPUs (14 core, 2.2GHz base/3.2GHz turbo, 105W TDP)

12x 32GB DDR4 ECC (Registered, I believe) for 384GB total

2x 120GB SSDs, 6x empty caddies (all 2.5in/SFF)

2x 550W redundant power supplies

Lenovo 930-8i (LSI MegaRAID Tri-Mode SAS3508) RAID controller

Quad Intel 1GB Ethernet ports

Dual LP riser kit and two port SFP+ card installed

Comes with rails, pick up preferred in New Plymouth

More information and photos can be provided on request

I haven't bought or sold used server gear in a few years, so I'm quite rusty on pricing. I am more than happy for constructive advice around pricing, and am starting with $1000