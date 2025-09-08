Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Lenovo SR630 1U server
SEEN

170 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 13

ID Verified

#322647 8-Sep-2025 12:56
Send private message

I have an excess Lenovo SR630 1U server for sale, nearly identical to the one I personally run Unraid on

 

Lenovo SR630 7X02CTO1WW
2x Xeon Gold 5120 CPUs (14 core, 2.2GHz base/3.2GHz turbo, 105W TDP)
12x 32GB DDR4 ECC (Registered, I believe) for 384GB total
2x 120GB SSDs, 6x empty caddies (all 2.5in/SFF)
2x 550W redundant power supplies
Lenovo 930-8i (LSI MegaRAID Tri-Mode SAS3508) RAID controller
Quad Intel 1GB Ethernet ports
Dual LP riser kit and two port SFP+ card installed

 

Comes with rails, pick up preferred in New Plymouth

 

More information and photos can be provided on request

 

I haven't bought or sold used server gear in a few years, so I'm quite rusty on pricing. I am more than happy for constructive advice around pricing, and am starting with $1000

 

Create new topic
SEEN

170 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 13

ID Verified

  #3412480 8-Sep-2025 13:34
Send private message quote this post

Sold pending payment and collection!

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 