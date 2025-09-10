I have a couple of switches for sale that were removed from a production environment after a cloud migration and have been sitting in storage since.

Lenovo NE1032 32-port SFP+ switch

More details here Cisco Catalyst 2960-X WS-C2960X-48FPD-L 48-port PoE+ switch (740W PoE budget) with 2x SFP+ uplink ports and FlexStack module

Looking for $500 each, pickup preferred in New Plymouth but can ship. I haven't bought or sold server gear in a few years now, so please let me know if my prices are out of touch!