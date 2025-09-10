Good Morning

Due to upgrading my PoE switch as I needed more PoE ports in my network rack, i have this switch which is surplus to requirements.

Binardat 8 Port 2.5G PoE Switch with 10G SFP+ Port

8 x 2.5 Gigabit RJ-45 Base-T Ports, 2500Mbps/1000Mbps/100Mbps rate adaptive.

IEEE802.3af/at, PoE max 30W, the total PoE Budget is 130W.

150W Power Supply

Unmanaged Multi-Gigabit Rackmount Ethernet Switch

Looking for $150 + Shipping

Not sure if this link will work

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C4XKSC21?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title