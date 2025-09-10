Disrespective

Retiring some old WD Red drives from my NAS.

I checked the all the drives with HDDScan and HD Sentinel and both apps show their health as being ‘excellent’ but given the age of the 4x older drives I can’t give any form of guarantee. Happy to try and test them another way if needed but i'm hoping they're priced in a way I don't have to do anything more...

1x nearly new used for migration bought earlier this year from PB Tech

Model: WDC WD40EFPX-68C6CN0

Uptime: 2 days 17 hours

Price: $150

4x old NAS drives.

Model: WDC WD40EFRX-68WT0N0

Uptime: 3514 days – 3519 days (~9 and a half years)

Price: $100 total or $25 each

Auckland pickup in either Te Atatu Peninsula or Newmarket

Postage add $11 per drive (or if combined i'll have to check)