Disrespective

FS: 5x 4Tb WD Red drives (4 old, 1 new)
#322667 10-Sep-2025 11:12
Retiring some old WD Red drives from my NAS.

 

I checked the all the drives with HDDScan and HD Sentinel and both apps show their health as being ‘excellent’ but given the age of the 4x older drives I can’t give any form of guarantee. Happy to try and test them another way if needed but i'm hoping they're priced in a way I don't have to do anything more...  

 

1x nearly new used for migration bought earlier this year from PB Tech
Model: WDC WD40EFPX-68C6CN0
Uptime: 2 days 17 hours
Price: $150

 

4x old NAS drives.
Model: WDC WD40EFRX-68WT0N0
Uptime: 3514 days – 3519 days (~9 and a half years)
Price: $100 total or $25 each

 

Auckland pickup in either Te Atatu Peninsula or Newmarket 

 

Postage add $11 per drive (or if combined i'll have to check)

33coupe
  #3413359 10-Sep-2025 12:19
I could be interested in 1 of the older drives if someone doesn't buy as a bulk lot. I'm Christchurch based though. Thanks



pgs2050
  #3413370 10-Sep-2025 12:50
PM'ed re 4 old drives.

