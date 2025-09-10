Hey guys

I have this Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra up for grabs with 3 official Samsung Cases, looking for $1000 ono for it plus $15 for postage national wide, it was purchased on the 14th April 2025 so its only just coming up 5 months old.

Will also provide receipt for it via email if you can provide me and email at the time of purchase.

Other than a tiny little mark on the side of the lens on the back (NO SCRATCHES OR MARKS ON LENS) and has lived in a case and had a screen protector (although, it is installed on the phone just a little bit crooked) on the whole time my wife has had it , mainly used for taking photos.

Reason for selling - wife finds it a little too big to hold.



