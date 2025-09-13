It's that time of year again - I am still a sad man who replaces his phone more frequently than he washes his windows....

Order placed for my new 17 Pro Max, so as usual I am floating this out now for anyone who wants dibs and doesn't mind waiting 2-3 weeks or so from now for my new one to arrive (though could be as soon as 1 week, depend on the OneNZ allocation...).

Gentleman's agreement on sale, I won't be looking for any payment (or even deposit) from the buyer until it is ready to go.

As above, this is an almost-1-year-old NZ New Titanium Pro Max 16 (via One NZ) with 1TB of storage and a physical SIM tray as well!

It is pretty much mint - screen protector and case from day 1 so no chips, dents or scratches and screen should be nigh on perfect.

Full working order, no issues with battery health currently at 99% after 228 cycles.

Comes with box, really good screen protector installed, a couple of nice cases and has active 2 year Apple Care+ plan which should stay with the phone (not the annual or monthly plan). Was bought under interest free, but will be paid off in the next couple of days when the order finishes processing.

Looking for $2400 for now.

Can provide serial and IMEI to interested parties looking for verification and will sort some pictures as well.

Pickup can be arranged from West Auckland and shipping nationally at your cost.

Check my history with these - I have a number of happy buyers from GZ for my previous phones and always like to give first refusal here before heading to TradeMe.