FS: Supermicro SuperServer SYS-5039MS-H12TRF 3U 12-node blade server
#322702 14-Sep-2025 10:16
I have another excess server for sale, this time a 12-node 3U blade server.

 

SuperServer 5039MS-H12TRF 3U 12-node blade server

 

The chassis has the following:

 

  • 2x PWS-2K04F-1R 2000W redundant power supply
  • 4x 90mm hot-swappable fans

Each node has the following:

 

  • X11SSE-F motherboard
  • Xeon E3-1270 v5 CPU (4-core, 8-thread, 3.6GHz base, 4.0GHz turbo, 80W TDP)
  • 48GB DDR4-2133 RAM (2x 16GB, 2x8GB)
  • 120GB SSD
  • Out-of-Band license to activate more BMC functions

The following accessories are included:

 

  • KVM dongle (1x VGA/1x COM/2x USB 2.0)
  • Rail set

I have updated the BMC firmware and BIOS on each blade to the latest available.

 

I also have the following I can throw in for free if the purchaser is interested:

 

  • 12x spare blades (E3-1270 v5 CPU, no RAM or storage)
  • 1x faulty blade for parts (E3-1270 v5 CPU, no RAM or storage)
  • 2x 16GB DDR4 RAM modules
  • Spare empty chassis with rails
  • Spare KVM dongle
  • 4x lower RPM/noise 90mm hot-swappable fans more suitable for home use

I am hoping for $2000 for everything.

 

As this is very heavy, pick up is preferred in New Plymouth.
Alternatively, I can deliver between New Plymouth and Turua (Sunday 21st September) or between New Plymouth and Taupo (Sunday 28th September).

 

 

 

  #3414755 14-Sep-2025 12:14
FYI: the second chassis and set of blades are all functional, but the second pair of power supplies died. I have tested and updated all 24 blades before moving all of the RAM from the second set into the first. Originally one chassis was 32GB RAM per blade, one was 16GB RAM per blade.

 

Power supplies are available on eBay but are prohibitively expensive.

