I have another excess server for sale, this time a 12-node 3U blade server.

SuperServer 5039MS-H12TRF 3U 12-node blade server

The chassis has the following:

2x PWS-2K04F-1R 2000W redundant power supply

4x 90mm hot-swappable fans

Each node has the following:

X11SSE-F motherboard

Xeon E3-1270 v5 CPU (4-core, 8-thread, 3.6GHz base, 4.0GHz turbo, 80W TDP)

48GB DDR4-2133 RAM (2x 16GB, 2x8GB)

120GB SSD

Out-of-Band license to activate more BMC functions

The following accessories are included:

KVM dongle (1x VGA/1x COM/2x USB 2.0)

Rail set

I have updated the BMC firmware and BIOS on each blade to the latest available.

I also have the following I can throw in for free if the purchaser is interested:

12x spare blades (E3-1270 v5 CPU, no RAM or storage)

1x faulty blade for parts (E3-1270 v5 CPU, no RAM or storage)

2x 16GB DDR4 RAM modules

Spare empty chassis with rails

Spare KVM dongle

4x lower RPM/noise 90mm hot-swappable fans more suitable for home use

I am hoping for $2000 for everything.

As this is very heavy, pick up is preferred in New Plymouth.

Alternatively, I can deliver between New Plymouth and Turua (Sunday 21st September) or between New Plymouth and Taupo (Sunday 28th September).