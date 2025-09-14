I have another excess server for sale, this time a 12-node 3U blade server.
SuperServer 5039MS-H12TRF 3U 12-node blade server
The chassis has the following:
- 2x PWS-2K04F-1R 2000W redundant power supply
- 4x 90mm hot-swappable fans
Each node has the following:
- X11SSE-F motherboard
- Xeon E3-1270 v5 CPU (4-core, 8-thread, 3.6GHz base, 4.0GHz turbo, 80W TDP)
- 48GB DDR4-2133 RAM (2x 16GB, 2x8GB)
- 120GB SSD
- Out-of-Band license to activate more BMC functions
The following accessories are included:
- KVM dongle (1x VGA/1x COM/2x USB 2.0)
- Rail set
I have updated the BMC firmware and BIOS on each blade to the latest available.
I also have the following I can throw in for free if the purchaser is interested:
- 12x spare blades (E3-1270 v5 CPU, no RAM or storage)
- 1x faulty blade for parts (E3-1270 v5 CPU, no RAM or storage)
- 2x 16GB DDR4 RAM modules
- Spare empty chassis with rails
- Spare KVM dongle
- 4x lower RPM/noise 90mm hot-swappable fans more suitable for home use
I am hoping for $2000 for everything.
As this is very heavy, pick up is preferred in New Plymouth.
Alternatively, I can deliver between New Plymouth and Turua (Sunday 21st September) or between New Plymouth and Taupo (Sunday 28th September).