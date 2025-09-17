Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Linksys WRT54GL
michaelmurfy

meow
13337 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10305

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#322737 17-Sep-2025 20:42
I'm sure somebody has one laying around :)

 

The original powerhouse complete with blazing fast 802.11G WiFi. Check your junk boxes as I'd love it!




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

mentalinc
3281 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 958

Trusted

  #3415762 17-Sep-2025 21:39
Wow, not sure it will handle the  hyper fibre, you may have several bottlenecks 🤣 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

