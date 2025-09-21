The Canon IXUS 185 is a compact digital camera with –

- 20.0-megapixel CCD sensor

- 8x optical zoom lens (28-224mm equivalent)

- DIGIC 4+ image processor

- 720p HD video recording

- electronic image stabilization

- 2.7-inch LCD screen

- supports SD, SDHC, and SDXC memory cards

- rechargeable Li-Ion battery for power

Shooting Modes: Easy Auto (with 32 scene detection), P mode, and Auto modes

AF System: AiAF (Face Detection), 1-point AF

ISO Sensitivity: AUTO, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600 (AUTO ISO: 100-800)

Shutter Speed: 1 – 1/2000s (in Auto mode)

Dimensions: 95.2 x 54.3 x 22.1 mm

Weight: Approx. 126g (with battery and memory card)

As new, used once.

Complete with separate battery charger and 8GB SD memory card.

$120.00 with free delivery.