The Canon IXUS 185 is a compact digital camera with –
- 20.0-megapixel CCD sensor
- 8x optical zoom lens (28-224mm equivalent)
- DIGIC 4+ image processor
- 720p HD video recording
- electronic image stabilization
- 2.7-inch LCD screen
- supports SD, SDHC, and SDXC memory cards
- rechargeable Li-Ion battery for power
Shooting Modes: Easy Auto (with 32 scene detection), P mode, and Auto modes
AF System: AiAF (Face Detection), 1-point AF
ISO Sensitivity: AUTO, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600 (AUTO ISO: 100-800)
Shutter Speed: 1 – 1/2000s (in Auto mode)
Dimensions: 95.2 x 54.3 x 22.1 mm
Weight: Approx. 126g (with battery and memory card)
As new, used once.
Complete with separate battery charger and 8GB SD memory card.
$120.00 with free delivery.