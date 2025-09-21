The Canon IXUS 185 is a compact digital camera with –

 

 - 20.0-megapixel CCD sensor

 

- 8x optical zoom lens (28-224mm equivalent)

 

- DIGIC 4+ image processor

 

- 720p HD video recording

 

- electronic image stabilization

 

- 2.7-inch LCD screen

 

- supports SD, SDHC, and SDXC memory cards

 

- rechargeable Li-Ion battery for power

 

 

 

Shooting Modes: Easy Auto (with 32 scene detection), P mode, and Auto modes

 

AF System: AiAF (Face Detection), 1-point AF

 

ISO Sensitivity: AUTO, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600 (AUTO ISO: 100-800)

 

Shutter Speed: 1 – 1/2000s (in Auto mode)

 

Dimensions: 95.2 x 54.3 x 22.1 mm

 

Weight: Approx. 126g (with battery and memory card)

 

 

 

As new, used once. 

 

Complete with separate battery charger and 8GB SD memory card.

 

 $120.00 with free delivery.

 

 