No way an expert on this but fired it up on my iphone an all works

 

 

Still boxed

 

Two modes:

 

     

  1.  

    Record room/voice audio

     

  2.  

    record mobile phone conversations

     

 

Key Features:

 

  •  

    Powered by Plaud Intelligence:

     

  •  

    Advanced AI transcription and summarization developed on GPT-5, Claude

     

  •  

    Sonnet 4, Gemini 2.5 Pro, and more—featuring multiple professional

     

  •  

    templates for various use cases and support for 112 transcription

     

  •  

    languages.

     

  •  

    Dual-mode recording: One-press meetings and calls capture

     

  •  

    Long-lasting recording power: 30-hour continuous recording, 60 days standby, - 64GB storage

     

 

$170 del $6 non rural rural $12

 

 

 