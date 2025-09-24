No way an expert on this but fired it up on my iphone an all works
Still boxed
Two modes:
Record room/voice audio
record mobile phone conversations
Key Features:
Powered by Plaud Intelligence:
Advanced AI transcription and summarization developed on GPT-5, Claude
Sonnet 4, Gemini 2.5 Pro, and more—featuring multiple professional
templates for various use cases and support for 112 transcription
languages.
Dual-mode recording: One-press meetings and calls capture
Long-lasting recording power: 30-hour continuous recording, 60 days standby, - 64GB storage
$170 del $6 non rural rural $12