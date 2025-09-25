I’m looking for a basic Android smartphone for testing purposes. Every now and then I come across something that needs an Android phone and I’ve never had one myself.

I need it to be capable of installing Play Store and side loaded apps, and connecting to wifi and Bluetooth devices. That’s about it. Don’t care about cameras, 3G/4G, speed, other features, or physical condition (as long as it works).

I don’t know much about Android but I’m assuming something from the last 5-7 years would probably do the trick.

Does anyone have an old Android handset sitting in a drawer they would be willing to part with? I’m happy to pay shipping plus enough to buy you a coffee or similar.

Please contact via DM. Cheers!