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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Unwanted Android Handset
ashtonaut

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#322825 25-Sep-2025 22:50
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I’m looking for a basic Android smartphone for testing purposes. Every now and then I come across something that needs an Android phone and I’ve never had one myself.

 

I need it to be capable of installing Play Store and side loaded apps, and connecting to wifi and Bluetooth devices. That’s about it. Don’t care about cameras, 3G/4G, speed, other features, or physical condition (as long as it works).

 

I don’t know much about Android but I’m assuming something from the last 5-7 years would probably do the trick.

 

Does anyone have an old Android handset sitting in a drawer they would be willing to part with? I’m happy to pay shipping plus enough to buy you a coffee or similar.

 

Please contact via DM. Cheers!

 

 

 

 

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toejam316
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  #3418908 25-Sep-2025 23:15
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If you don't have luck finding one, you can get a new HMD phone from Spark for about $90 which will definitely fit your purpose.




Join Quic Broadband with my referral - no sign up fee and gives me account credit

 

Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.



ashtonaut

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  #3418912 26-Sep-2025 07:06
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Yeah, thanks, I could pick up a new one pretty cheap, but given my very limited and infrequent need for one I’d prefer to see if I can save something otherwise destined to sit in a drawer for life…

fritzman
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  #3418915 26-Sep-2025 08:22
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Would a J6 be ok?




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ashtonaut

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  #3418974 26-Sep-2025 11:52
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DM sent - thanks!

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