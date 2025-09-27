I have a Logitech LIGHTSPEED G522 headphones for sale. Can be used with its Lighstpeed USB adapter (with colour control using Logitech software or Windows 11), or via Bluetooth.
Asking
$170 $125 including shipping.
I have a Logitech LIGHTSPEED G522 headphones for sale. Can be used with its Lighstpeed USB adapter (with colour control using Logitech software or Windows 11), or via Bluetooth.
Asking
$170 $125 including shipping.
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Bump.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
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Down to $150 including shipping.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
Bump.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
Down to $125.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
Can they only play from a single source at a time? Or can they be used as a headset via bluetooth on mobile with simultaneous PC game audio via lightspeed?
It's one source at a time. You switch between Bluetooth and Lightspeed.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
Bump.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
Sold.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.