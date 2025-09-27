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ForumsOffers and Wanted[SOLD] Logitech LIGHTSPEED G522 headphones
freitasm

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#322833 27-Sep-2025 10:39
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I have a Logitech LIGHTSPEED G522 headphones for sale. Can be used with its Lighstpeed USB adapter (with colour control using Logitech software or Windows 11), or via Bluetooth.

 

Asking $170 $125 including shipping.

 

 

 




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freitasm

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  #3420006 30-Sep-2025 11:55
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Bump.




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freitasm

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  #3422726 7-Oct-2025 13:07
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Down to $150 including shipping.




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freitasm

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  #3424135 11-Oct-2025 16:28
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Bump.




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  #3425470 16-Oct-2025 15:47
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Down to $125. 




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  #3425610 16-Oct-2025 23:26
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Can they only play from a single source at a time? Or can they be used as a headset via bluetooth on mobile with simultaneous PC game audio via lightspeed?

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  #3425667 17-Oct-2025 07:40
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It's one source at a time. You switch between Bluetooth and Lightspeed.




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HP

 
 
 
 

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  #3433938 12-Nov-2025 22:12
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Bump.




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freitasm

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  #3433970 13-Nov-2025 08:32
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Sold.




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