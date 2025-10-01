Hi all,

Just putting some feelers out to see if anyone has an old mid-2012 Macbook Pro 13" (model A1278) that they have lying around gathering dust and wouldn't mind parting with for a reasonable price, please?

My daughter's acquired a faulty one as a school holiday project to try and fix and we've diagnosed the issue to be a faulty (stuck internally) shift key, no amount of compressed air or iso has managed to resolve the problem.

Doesn't matter if it has a broken screen or stuffed logic board, as it's just the keyboard we're after. I'm in Whanganui, am happy to pay for/organise freight on top.

Thanks in advance :)