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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Mid 2012 Macbook Pro 13" (faulty OK)
stumw

18 posts

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#322861 1-Oct-2025 09:31
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Hi all,

 

Just putting some feelers out to see if anyone has an old mid-2012 Macbook Pro 13" (model A1278) that they have lying around gathering dust and wouldn't mind parting with for a reasonable price, please?

 

My daughter's acquired a faulty one as a school holiday project to try and fix and we've diagnosed the issue to be a faulty (stuck internally) shift key, no amount of compressed air or iso has managed to resolve the problem.

 

Doesn't matter if it has a broken screen or stuffed logic board, as it's just the keyboard we're after. I'm in Whanganui, am happy to pay for/organise freight on top.

 

Thanks in advance :)

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esawers
559 posts

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+1 received by user: 94


  #3420206 1-Oct-2025 10:00
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Hey, I have 3 for sale in working condition (Christchurch based) but I’m away until next week. Let me know if you’re still after one then. I think they have new SSD’s in most of them. 



stumw

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  #3420211 1-Oct-2025 10:20
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esawers:

 

Hey, I have 3 for sale in working condition (Christchurch based) but I’m away until next week. Let me know if you’re still after one then. I think they have new SSD’s in most of them. 

 

 

Cheers for that, I'll keep you in mind

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