Dell Precision T7610 workstation

Dual Xeon E5-2697 v2 @ 2.70Ghz each. (12 core per CPU and hyperthreading)

128GB RAM

Nvidia quadro K2000 video card (It's what I had lying about - I was using this with a GTX1070 until recently)

1300watt PSU

Doesn't officially support windows 11 but I was running Win11 for a couple of years on it without issues.

Has Win10 installed and I THINK it's got a digital license but I can't be sure - so consider this as not having a windows license. (I am 90% sure it does, but am not interested in troubleshooting that for a buyer)

I have little idea what this is worth nowadays. There's got to be some value in a high core count machine with this much RAM.

Machine is in Christchurch (Just outside Chch actually) and I'm not interested in shipping it. I'd love $600 for it but feel free to make cheeky lowball offers that I will ignore or mock.

Cheers - N