Parnell, Auckland.



From a AZE0 leaf.



Rated for 15A 200V. So not rated 230V NZ power. Hence why I am giving it away.



Has had the Japan plug cut off and a 16A plug fitted, but has never been tested. Thermal sensor has been cut out, so that will need to be spoofed with a resistor or it will go into fault mode.

Extremely well build compared to the aftermarket units. And the J1772 plug goes into the Nissan leaf with minimal force (unlike our 3x aftermarket cords which require a lot of force).



Cord itself is rated for 300 / 500 V, so perhaps could be cut off and used?













