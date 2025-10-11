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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Looi Robot
gnfb

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#322971 11-Oct-2025 13:50
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Had my fun with the Looi robot someone else want to play ? Only a few months old as new original box $300 + del $8

 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
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gnfb

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  #3439762 3-Dec-2025 12:54
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Christmas Special $265 free delivery




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me



timbosan
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  #3441845 8-Dec-2025 19:57
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I might be interested, just checking why you are selling?  Did you have any issues with Looi?

Oh, and is it possible to change the voice?

gnfb

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  #3441854 8-Dec-2025 21:46
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No all is well with it I like trying different things keeps my retirement busy I found it talked a bit quick and i had to ask it to slow down They do updates fairly regularly at this stage as far as i know you cant change the voice but maybe in the future anyway its all here in the original box




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me



gnfb

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+1 received by user: 197

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  #3447746 29-Dec-2025 13:44
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sold




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Create new topic








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