Had my fun with the Looi robot someone else want to play ? Only a few months old as new original box $300 + del $8
Had my fun with the Looi robot someone else want to play ? Only a few months old as new original box $300 + del $8
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
Christmas Special $265 free delivery
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
I might be interested, just checking why you are selling? Did you have any issues with Looi?
Oh, and is it possible to change the voice?
No all is well with it I like trying different things keeps my retirement busy I found it talked a bit quick and i had to ask it to slow down They do updates fairly regularly at this stage as far as i know you cant change the voice but maybe in the future anyway its all here in the original box
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
sold
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
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