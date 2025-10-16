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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: 2x DDR4 SODIMM 32GB sticks (64GB Total)
waikariboy

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#323018 16-Oct-2025 20:16
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Not used anymore, no issues. $120 for both sticks with free shipping in nz.

 

Was using in HP Mini 800 G5 with no issues

 

Teamgroup - TED432G3200C22-SBK




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Psilan
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  #3425585 16-Oct-2025 20:18
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Hi. Can you give me the model number please? I'd love them for my NUC11 but have to be careful with sticks...




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danielparker
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  #3425586 16-Oct-2025 20:19
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Manufacturer and model numbers please so I can cross check compatibility. :-)

 

Daniel

waikariboy

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  #3425587 16-Oct-2025 20:39
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Updated with details




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danielparker
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  #3425588 16-Oct-2025 20:41
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PMed

waikariboy

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  #3425591 16-Oct-2025 20:48
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pending




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fritzman
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  #3425598 16-Oct-2025 21:39
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If he doesn’t take them, I will. 




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP Elitebook X360 Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

 
 
 
 

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waikariboy

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  #3425788 17-Oct-2025 15:33
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Sold




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