waikariboy

Not used anymore, no issues. $120 for both sticks with free shipping in nz.
Was using in HP Mini 800 G5 with no issues
Teamgroup - TED432G3200C22-SBK
Hi. Can you give me the model number please? I'd love them for my NUC11 but have to be careful with sticks...
Voyager referral - https://refer.voyager.nz/68QKJ8XKK
Manufacturer and model numbers please so I can cross check compatibility. :-)
Daniel
Updated with details
Balm its gone!
PMed
pending
Balm its gone!
If he doesn’t take them, I will.
Sold
Balm its gone!
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