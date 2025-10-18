Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Homelab Cleanout
PANiCnz

999 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 161


#323028 18-Oct-2025 08:48
Send private message

A few items that have been sitting in the corner for too long for projects that never happened :(

 

1 x StarTech 8RU 2 Post Open Frame Desktop Rack - $60 - Brand new in the box, never opened, still has the invoice attached to the box.

 

1 x UCTRONICS 1U Rack for Raspberry Pi - $50 - Originally used with Pi4, no idea if its compatible with Pi5. This is the first model UCTRONICS released.

 

1 x 1U shelf - $30 - 300mm deep

 

1 x Fractal Array Node 304 + Antec NeoPower 650XR 650w PSU - $50 - Pretty sure I have most of the screws and accessories for the case. 

 

 

 

Freebies:

 

1 x Enermax Liberty 500w modular PSU - this is old, I think I have the majority of the cables for it

 

1 x CoolerMaster 460w PSU 

 

 

 

Open to offers on everything, they've been gathering dust too long so need to go. Pickup in Papakura. Would prefer pickup as everything is a bit awkwardly shaped and relatively heavy for shipping. 

Create new topic
PANiCnz

999 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 161


  #3430689 4-Nov-2025 10:47
Send private message

Couple of free heatsinks to suit Supermicro X10SDV motherboard's, the copper one is a good upgrade over the stock unit.

 



jat80
245 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 24


  #3430708 4-Nov-2025 11:35
Send private message

Any pictures or link to the utronics pi rack?





PANiCnz

999 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 161


  #3430711 4-Nov-2025 11:39
Send private message

jat80:

 

Any pictures or link to the utronics pi rack?

 

 

Gone sorry. Only the Node 304 and 8U rack left. Both free for anyone willing to pick up. 



hairy1
3352 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 644

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3430750 4-Nov-2025 13:22
Send private message

Is the 8u rack still available? Keen if it is. I have a crisp $50 note on my pocket




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

PANiCnz

999 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 161


  #3430751 4-Nov-2025 13:24
Send private message

hairy1:

 

Is the 8u rack still available? Keen if it is. I have a crisp $50 note on my pocket

 

 

All yours, flick me a PM and we can sort out the logistics.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 