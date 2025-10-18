A few items that have been sitting in the corner for too long for projects that never happened :(

1 x StarTech 8RU 2 Post Open Frame Desktop Rack - $60 - Brand new in the box, never opened, still has the invoice attached to the box.

1 x UCTRONICS 1U Rack for Raspberry Pi - $50 - Originally used with Pi4, no idea if its compatible with Pi5. This is the first model UCTRONICS released.

1 x 1U shelf - $30 - 300mm deep

1 x Fractal Array Node 304 + Antec NeoPower 650XR 650w PSU - $50 - Pretty sure I have most of the screws and accessories for the case.

Freebies:

1 x Enermax Liberty 500w modular PSU - this is old, I think I have the majority of the cables for it

1 x CoolerMaster 460w PSU

Open to offers on everything, they've been gathering dust too long so need to go. Pickup in Papakura. Would prefer pickup as everything is a bit awkwardly shaped and relatively heavy for shipping.