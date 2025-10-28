A friend wants to sell his 4K UHD Blu-rays as a bulk lot, so I'm doing that on his behalf. All up they were $2k+ to buy separately, but he's happy with +/- $1200ish if someone wants to buy the lot. While he's keen to sell all at once, if I get PMs about individual items I'll let him know and see if he wants to update the post with individual prices, but ideally not. Pickup is in Whanganui, otherwise he can ship at your cost. Some photos (I'm not sure if everything is in the pics) and a list below.
Star Wars The Force Awakens
Star Wars The Last Jedi
Star Wars The Phantom Menace
Star Wars Return of the Jedi
Star Wars A New Hope
Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars Rogue One
Avatar
Avatar The Way of Water
The Dark Knight
Forrest Gump
Dunkirk
Terminator 2
Blade Runner 2049
Wonder Woman
Alita Battle Angel
Avengers Infinity War
Avengers Age of Ultron
The Avengers
Captain America The First Avenger
Captain America The Winter Soldier
Avengers Endgame
Iron Man 3
Iron Man X 2 copies
Captain America Civil War
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 1
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2
The Suicide Squad
Deadpool 2
Ant Man
Ant Man and the Wasp
Aquaman
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Batman V Superman Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition
Pacific Rim
Godzilla Vs Kong
John Wick 4
X-Men First Class
War for the Planet of the Apes
Mad Max Fury Road
Star Trek Beyond
Braveheart
Mamma Mia
Transformers
Fast & Furious 5
Bumblebee
1917
Pulp Fiction
Big Hero 6
The Incredibles
Grease
The Fate of the Furious
Star Trek IV The Voyage Home
National Lampoons Vacation
Dirty Dancing Steel Book Collectors Edition with 3D cover
Saving Private Ryan
Top Gun Maverick
Matrix 4 film collection
Kingsman 2 film collection
X-Men Beginnings Trilogy
Harry Potter 8 film box set.