A friend wants to sell his 4K UHD Blu-rays as a bulk lot, so I'm doing that on his behalf. All up they were $2k+ to buy separately, but he's happy with +/- $1200ish if someone wants to buy the lot. While he's keen to sell all at once, if I get PMs about individual items I'll let him know and see if he wants to update the post with individual prices, but ideally not. Pickup is in Whanganui, otherwise he can ship at your cost. Some photos (I'm not sure if everything is in the pics) and a list below.

Star Wars The Force Awakens

Star Wars The Last Jedi

Star Wars The Phantom Menace

Star Wars Return of the Jedi

Star Wars A New Hope

Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars Rogue One

Avatar

Avatar The Way of Water

The Dark Knight

Forrest Gump

Dunkirk

Terminator 2

Blade Runner 2049

Wonder Woman

Alita Battle Angel

Avengers Infinity War

Avengers Age of Ultron

The Avengers

Captain America The First Avenger

Captain America The Winter Soldier

Avengers Endgame

Iron Man 3

Iron Man X 2 copies

Captain America Civil War

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 1

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2

The Suicide Squad

Deadpool 2

Ant Man

Ant Man and the Wasp

Aquaman

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Batman V Superman Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition

Pacific Rim

Godzilla Vs Kong

John Wick 4

X-Men First Class

War for the Planet of the Apes

Mad Max Fury Road

Star Trek Beyond

Braveheart

Mamma Mia

Transformers

Fast & Furious 5

Bumblebee

1917

Pulp Fiction

Big Hero 6

The Incredibles

Grease

The Fate of the Furious

Star Trek IV The Voyage Home

National Lampoons Vacation

Dirty Dancing Steel Book Collectors Edition with 3D cover

Saving Private Ryan

Top Gun Maverick

Matrix 4 film collection

Kingsman 2 film collection

X-Men Beginnings Trilogy

Harry Potter 8 film box set.