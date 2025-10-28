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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: 8TB+ HDD
djotter

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#323119 28-Oct-2025 21:40
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My PSU died this week and took 2 hard drives with it. Looking for a replacement 8TB+ NAS drive. WD Red, Seagate Ironwolf etc.

 

Offers? shipped to Hamilton.

 

Thanks!

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fe31nz
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  #3428612 28-Oct-2025 22:39
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I have not had good luck with WD Red drives - mine have died early.  I have bought enterprise drives since and had much better results.  And often now, enterprise drives can be cheaper than NAS drives, especially the Seagate Exos range.



openmedia
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  #3428620 28-Oct-2025 23:38
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I have a mix of WD Red NAS drives, Seagate NAS and Toshiba to make sure I'm balancing my risk.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

openmedia
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  #3428621 28-Oct-2025 23:39
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fe31nz:

 

I have not had good luck with WD Red drives - mine have died early.  I have bought enterprise drives since and had much better results.  And often now, enterprise drives can be cheaper than NAS drives, especially the Seagate Exos range.

 

 

The SMR drives or the NAS ready versions?




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



djotter

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  #3428675 29-Oct-2025 09:24
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Yes the two that died were WD Reds, but the Seagate Exos and SSD boot drive survived.

 

Enterprise drives are fine too, does anyone have any drives they are looking to upgrade from? 8TB Ironwolf and Exos drives are about $400 new so looking for about $250 for used.

 

Thanks.

Jaxson
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  #3428678 29-Oct-2025 09:47
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Out of interest, any leads on large capacity drives for single use in a desktop?
I have 6TB currently but maxing that out so want to go larger.

Have typically used WD Blue from Amazon and never had any issues, but what's the vibe on the street these days in this space?

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