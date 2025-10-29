PICKUP ONLY SORRY

Pickup from Auckland Marine Rescue Centre (Mon, Wed,Thur - 7am-2pm)

Having another office cleanout, will be random bits and pieces I'll throw on here - free to good home. (However a donation to Coastguard NZ would be appreciated)

1x TP_link TL-MR3020 Portable Wifi Router - OpenWRT compatible

1x Intel Core i5 4590T CPU

2x intel Xeon E5-2609 (SR0LA 2.40GHz) CPU (From deceased rackmount IBM server) - with heatsinks

1x ACBEL FSA011 550W server power supply (from deceased rackmount IBM server) - IBM P/N : 94Y8104