Family devices got upgraded so doing a clear out before they go on trademe

Pick up Auckland, Grey Lynn or Post at a cost

all device images are here: link

iPhone XS 256gb $300

Condition: Like brand new, never taken out of case, no scratches, no dings batt health 77%

Apple Watch Ultra 1 $550

Condition: Strap needs replacing watch is mint

Apple SE 40mm $175

Condition: Strap needs replacing, watch is mint

iPhone 14 Pro Gold 256gb $750 SOLD

Condition: Like brand new, never taken out of case, no scratches, no dings batt health 79%

iPhone 14 Pro Deep Purple 128gb $600 SOLD

Condition: mint, no scratches, no dings batt health 71%

AirPods Pro gen 1 $100 SOLD

Condition: Basically new, wife never used them