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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Apple Sale 3x iPhones, AWU, Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro
s.joseph

606 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 24

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#323122 29-Oct-2025 09:55
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Family devices got upgraded so doing a clear out before they go on trademe

 

Pick up Auckland, Grey Lynn or Post at a cost

 

all device images are here: link

 

 

 

iPhone XS 256gb $300

 

Condition: Like brand new, never taken out of case, no scratches, no dings  batt health 77%

 

Apple Watch Ultra 1 $550

 

Condition: Strap needs replacing watch is mint

 

Apple SE 40mm $175

 

Condition: Strap needs replacing, watch is mint

 

iPhone 14 Pro Gold 256gb $750 SOLD

 

Condition: Like brand new, never taken out of case, no scratches, no dings batt health 79%

 

iPhone 14 Pro Deep Purple 128gb $600 SOLD

 

Condition: mint, no scratches, no dings  batt health 71%

 

AirPods Pro gen 1 $100 SOLD

 

Condition: Basically new, wife never used them

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s.joseph

606 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 24

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  #3429446 31-Oct-2025 10:39
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Reducing the Apple Watch Ultra to $500 & Apple Watch Rose gold SE to $130

 

 

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