Family devices got upgraded so doing a clear out before they go on trademe
Pick up Auckland, Grey Lynn or Post at a cost
all device images are here: link
iPhone XS 256gb $300
Condition: Like brand new, never taken out of case, no scratches, no dings batt health 77%
Apple Watch Ultra 1 $550
Condition: Strap needs replacing watch is mint
Apple SE 40mm $175
Condition: Strap needs replacing, watch is mint
iPhone 14 Pro Gold 256gb $750 SOLD
Condition: Like brand new, never taken out of case, no scratches, no dings batt health 79%
iPhone 14 Pro Deep Purple 128gb $600 SOLD
Condition: mint, no scratches, no dings batt health 71%
AirPods Pro gen 1 $100 SOLD
Condition: Basically new, wife never used them