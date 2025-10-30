I have a Logitech Spotlight for sale now. Like new, works with USB-A adapter (included) or Bluetooth.
Asking $100 including shipping.
I have a Logitech Spotlight for sale now. Like new, works with USB-A adapter (included) or Bluetooth.
Asking $100 including shipping.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
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Bump.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.