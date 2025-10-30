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ForumsOffers and WantedWanted - 2 x 8GB DDR3 RAM
openmedia

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#323142 30-Oct-2025 14:54
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I've got an old test machine and I want to try and bump the RAM upto the max of 32GB - Anyone got two 8GB DDR3 sticks they no longer require 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

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fastmikey
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  #3429346 30-Oct-2025 16:21
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I think we've just decommed some at work - will check tomorrow. Is it DIMMs, SODIMMs, ECC or not?



openmedia

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  #3429398 30-Oct-2025 22:35
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fastmikey:

 

I think we've just decommed some at work - will check tomorrow. Is it DIMMs, SODIMMs, ECC or not?

 

 

Old school DIMMS




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

ANglEAUT
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  #3429423 31-Oct-2025 09:13
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openmedia

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  #3441974 9-Dec-2025 13:02
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Probably a bad time to give this thread a nudge, but I'm still looking for some DDR3 ram for an old board.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

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  #3441985 9-Dec-2025 13:36
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I have a stack inc 16GB (4x4) kit of RipJaws X.

 

How much you after and worried about brand/spec ?

 

I think it all works.....

 

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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openmedia

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  #3442025 9-Dec-2025 16:38
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xpd:

 

I have a stack inc 16GB (4x4) kit of RipJaws X.

 

How much you after and worried about brand/spec ?

 

I think it all works.....

 

 

current ram is Kingston HyperX Fury Black DDR3 PC15000/1866MHz CL10 2x8GB RAM 

 

MB can only go upto 32 so another 2x8GB would be great. This isn't about performance - more about capacity.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).

xpd

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  #3442166 9-Dec-2025 19:52
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I'll see if any are 8GB and get back to you :)

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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