I've got an old test machine and I want to try and bump the RAM upto the max of 32GB - Anyone got two 8GB DDR3 sticks they no longer require
I've got an old test machine and I want to try and bump the RAM upto the max of 32GB - Anyone got two 8GB DDR3 sticks they no longer require
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
I think we've just decommed some at work - will check tomorrow. Is it DIMMs, SODIMMs, ECC or not?
fastmikey:
I think we've just decommed some at work - will check tomorrow. Is it DIMMs, SODIMMs, ECC or not?
Old school DIMMS
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
PM sent
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
Probably a bad time to give this thread a nudge, but I'm still looking for some DDR3 ram for an old board.
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
xpd:
I have a stack inc 16GB (4x4) kit of RipJaws X.
How much you after and worried about brand/spec ?
I think it all works.....
current ram is Kingston HyperX Fury Black DDR3 PC15000/1866MHz CL10 2x8GB RAM
MB can only go upto 32 so another 2x8GB would be great. This isn't about performance - more about capacity.
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.