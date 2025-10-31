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ForumsOffers and WantedFS : HPE Rackmount Servers
GoranZ

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#323154 31-Oct-2025 14:56
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Hi, I have a few more decommisioned HPE enterprise servers availalble for work / home lab / learn something new/ use as parts to upgrade other machines.

 

Pickup is Albany in Auckland due to size.

 

#1 - $80 - HPE DL360 G7 - Dual E5620 - 144GB DDR3 RAM, RAIL Kit and a couple of HDD Caddies.
#2 - $80 - HPE DL360 G7 - Dual E5620 - 144GB DDR3 RAM, RAIL Kit and a couple of HDD Caddies - SOLD.
#3 - $300 - HPE DL380 G9 - Dual E5-2640v3 8C/16T - 384GB DDR4 RAM, RAIL Kit and a couple of HDD Caddies - SOLD.
#4 - $300 - HPE DL380 G9 - Dual E5-2640v3 8C/16T- 384GB DDR4 RAM, RAIL Kit and a couple of HDD Caddies - SOLD.
#5 - $300 - HPE DL380 G9 - Dual E5-2640v3 8C/16T- 384GB DDR4 RAM, RAIL Kit and a couple of HDD Caddies.   SOLD.

 

Each has a 16gb FC card and bunch of 1gb NIC, there are no 10gb nic ports. 
The G7 are basically worth the rail kits and RAM for spares but the G9 are a more modern DDR4 based modern platform hence the price gap.

 

IF you want the s/n or nay other info please ask.

 

Some images:

 

 

 

 

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timbosan
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  #3429681 31-Oct-2025 14:59
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It's been many years since I had a DL series, how noisy are the G7's when running? I know being 1U there can be noise, don't they have good thermal management and hence don't scream like the 1U's of old?  I am after a server with a decent amount of RAM :-) 



GoranZ

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  #3429686 31-Oct-2025 15:20
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There is a bit of noise when they 1st boot but once they boot and are idle the noise is very low. The Aircon in my office is louder. Under load they do ramp up a little bit but the E5620 is only an 80W CPU so not as much heat output as some others. It would probably be a good idea to do a clean out and some new thermal paste to keep the fans from being needed as much. 

concordnz
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  #3429711 31-Oct-2025 16:30
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Whats the Ram config and spec?

 

(of the DDR4 servers) 



GoranZ

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  #3430132 2-Nov-2025 16:11
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concordnz:

 

Whats the Ram config and spec?  (of the DDR4 servers) 

 

 

Part is 726719-B21
HPE 16GB 2Rx4 PC4-2133P-R Kit

 

so DDR4-2133

 

 

GoranZ

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  #3430888 4-Nov-2025 16:02
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Initial post updated to reflect sold units. Just 1 of ea left.

GoranZ

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  #3431906 7-Nov-2025 10:09
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only 1x  HPE DL360 G7 left ... happy to take offers 

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