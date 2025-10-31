Hi, I have a few more decommisioned HPE enterprise servers availalble for work / home lab / learn something new/ use as parts to upgrade other machines.

Pickup is Albany in Auckland due to size.

#1 - $80 - HPE DL360 G7 - Dual E5620 - 144GB DDR3 RAM, RAIL Kit and a couple of HDD Caddies.

#2 - $80 - HPE DL360 G7 - Dual E5620 - 144GB DDR3 RAM, RAIL Kit and a couple of HDD Caddies - SOLD.

#3 - $300 - HPE DL380 G9 - Dual E5-2640v3 8C/16T - 384GB DDR4 RAM, RAIL Kit and a couple of HDD Caddies - SOLD.

#4 - $300 - HPE DL380 G9 - Dual E5-2640v3 8C/16T- 384GB DDR4 RAM, RAIL Kit and a couple of HDD Caddies - SOLD.

#5 - $300 - HPE DL380 G9 - Dual E5-2640v3 8C/16T- 384GB DDR4 RAM, RAIL Kit and a couple of HDD Caddies. SOLD.

Each has a 16gb FC card and bunch of 1gb NIC, there are no 10gb nic ports.

The G7 are basically worth the rail kits and RAM for spares but the G9 are a more modern DDR4 based modern platform hence the price gap.

IF you want the s/n or nay other info please ask.

Some images: