SEEN: We have some HP Universal Dock G2s at work, they are USB-C with DisplayLink and work with devices that don't have USB-C DP Alt mode. They can be found pretty cheap on Trade Me! HP USB-C Universal Dock G2 HSN-IX02 DisplayLink 4K Docking Station | Trade Me Marketplace

I already have a Caldigit dock which is non-displaylink, and I'd probably stick with that as my main dock as it has a lot of ports. and I'm not sure aboout and would rather not have 2 powered docks plugged into my PC.