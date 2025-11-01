Looking for the above, made by a couple companies including Startech, but they are very pricey new tbh.
Would need to be posted to Auckland as I'm travelling a bit (and happy to pay for postage fees).
Cheers!
We have some HP Universal Dock G2s at work, they are USB-C with DisplayLink and work with devices that don't have USB-C DP Alt mode. They can be found pretty cheap on Trade Me!
HP USB-C Universal Dock G2 HSN-IX02 DisplayLink 4K Docking Station | Trade Me Marketplace
Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400
SEEN:
We have some HP Universal Dock G2s at work, they are USB-C with DisplayLink and work with devices that don't have USB-C DP Alt mode. They can be found pretty cheap on Trade Me!
HP USB-C Universal Dock G2 HSN-IX02 DisplayLink 4K Docking Station | Trade Me Marketplace
I already have a Caldigit dock which is non-displaylink, and I'd probably stick with that as my main dock as it has a lot of ports. and I'm not sure aboout and would rather not have 2 powered docks plugged into my PC.
I rate the Alogic stuff if that is an option
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
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