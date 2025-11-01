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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Used dual displayport Displaylink adaptor either USB-A/USB-C
Hatch

816 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 57


#323161 1-Nov-2025 19:54
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Looking for the above, made by a couple companies including Startech, but they are very pricey new tbh.

Would need to be posted to Auckland as I'm travelling a bit (and happy to pay for postage fees).

 


Cheers!

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SEEN
216 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 25

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  #3430551 3-Nov-2025 15:33
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We have some HP Universal Dock G2s at work, they are USB-C with DisplayLink and work with devices that don't have USB-C DP Alt mode. They can be found pretty cheap on Trade Me!

 

HP USB-C Universal Dock G2 HSN-IX02 DisplayLink 4K Docking Station | Trade Me Marketplace




Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400



Hatch

816 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 57


  #3430561 3-Nov-2025 16:00
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SEEN:

 

We have some HP Universal Dock G2s at work, they are USB-C with DisplayLink and work with devices that don't have USB-C DP Alt mode. They can be found pretty cheap on Trade Me!

 

HP USB-C Universal Dock G2 HSN-IX02 DisplayLink 4K Docking Station | Trade Me Marketplace

 

 

I already have a Caldigit dock which is non-displaylink, and I'd probably stick with that as my main dock as it has a lot of ports. and I'm not sure aboout and would rather not have 2 powered docks plugged into my PC.

mentalinc
3395 posts

Uber Geek
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  #3430562 3-Nov-2025 16:04
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I rate the Alogic stuff if that is an option




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

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