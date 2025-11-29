Grrrrr. Once again illness is keeping us from attending a show!
I've got three tickets available to Urzila Carlson's sold out show tonight at Sky City Theatre. Start time is 8pm. The seats are roughly 1/3rd of the way back from the stage and are on the aisle.
Urzila Carlson Tickets | Comedy Show Times & Details | Ticketmaster NZ
Rules:
- comment below that you are keen. That gets you in the queue.
- The first person then has 15 mins to check with their partner/friends/babysitter/etc.
- That first person then adds a second comment confirming they are 100% committed, then DM me the email address for your TicketMaster account so I can transfer the tickets to you. If you don't have one, you'll be prompted to create one when you accept the ticket transfer.
- If you can't confirm within the 15 mins, the second person in the queue gets a chance to confirm, etc, etc.