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ForumsOffers and WantedFREE: 3x tickets to Urzila Carlson at Sky City Theatre TONIGHT at 8pm
Dynamic

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#323409 29-Nov-2025 16:42
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Grrrrr.  Once again illness is keeping us from attending a show!

 

I've got three tickets available to Urzila Carlson's sold out show tonight at Sky City Theatre.  Start time is 8pm.  The seats are roughly 1/3rd of the way back from the stage and are on the aisle.

 

Urzila Carlson Tickets | Comedy Show Times & Details | Ticketmaster NZ 

 

Rules:

 

  • comment below that you are keen.  That gets you in the queue.
  • The first person then has 15 mins to check with their partner/friends/babysitter/etc.
  • That first person then adds a second comment confirming they are 100% committed, then DM me the email address for your TicketMaster account so I can transfer the tickets to you.  If you don't have one, you'll be prompted to create one when you accept the ticket transfer.
  • If you can't confirm within the 15 mins, the second person in the queue gets a chance to confirm, etc, etc.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

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lNomNoml
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  #3438596 29-Nov-2025 16:43
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I'm super keen, I wanted to go with my partner and mate but couldn't they sold out too quickly :(

 

We don't have kids and can easily just go.



Dynamic

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  #3438600 29-Nov-2025 16:52
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Awesome!  They are yours, @lNomNoml

 

DM me your email address.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

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