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ForumsOffers and WantedWanted Intel Nuc
xyeovillian

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#323429 2-Dec-2025 08:28
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Just need an old Intel Nuc for a Volumio set up barebone would do so no HDD or ram.

 

 

If anyone has one not being used?

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ANglEAUT
altered-ego
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  #3439392 2-Dec-2025 09:39
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Yes, I've got some available.




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Dynamic
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  #3439473 2-Dec-2025 11:13
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Four units available here from a business closure.  Note the weekday pickup requirement.  Also note that fees and GST add approximately 30% to your bid price.

 

number 8 solutions Ltd | number 8 solutions Ltd

 

I've purchased half a dozen items via Number8 over the last 5 years and never had an issue.




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originalsauce
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  #3446580 23-Dec-2025 10:58
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i have a NUC i5 NUC8BEK with 8GB mem, 256GB SSD and i5 CPU if any good for you? 

 

 

 

 



CYaBro
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  #3446581 23-Dec-2025 11:03
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Have an old gigabyte brix unit if that helps. 




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