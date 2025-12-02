xyeovillian

If anyone has one not being used?
Yes, I've got some available.
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Four units available here from a business closure. Note the weekday pickup requirement. Also note that fees and GST add approximately 30% to your bid price.
number 8 solutions Ltd | number 8 solutions Ltd
I've purchased half a dozen items via Number8 over the last 5 years and never had an issue.
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i have a NUC i5 NUC8BEK with 8GB mem, 256GB SSD and i5 CPU if any good for you?
Have an old gigabyte brix unit if that helps.
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