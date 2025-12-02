Space Centre 3368 Discolouration of some pieces $90.00

Heavy Lift Helicopter 4439 Discolouration of some pieces $70.00

Blue Roadster 6913 Discolouration of some pieces $15.00

Lego City Fire 60004 $90.00

Fire Helicopter 60010 Discolouration of some pieces $45.00

Cargo Truck 60020 Discolouration of some pieces $40.00

Technic Cargo Plane 42025 $100.00

Police Station 60047 Discolouration of some pieces $130.00

ATV Patrol 60065 $8.00

Utility Shuttle 60078 $30.00

Lego City Pickup 60081$30.00

Deep Sea Explorers 60095 Discolouration of some pieces $150.00

Technic Heavy Lift Helicopter 42052 $100.00

Airport Passenger Terminal 60104 $100.00

Fire Boat 60109 $90.00

Fire Utility Truck 60111 Some stickers peeling off bricks $40.00

Technic Container Yard 42062 Unopened box. Retired product $60.00

Townhouse Pet Shop & Café 31097 Unopened box. Retired product $140.00

Hidden Side Newbury Juice Bar 40336 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $15.00

Harvester Transport 60223 Unopened box. Retired product. $50.00

Hidden Side Paranormal Intercept Bus 3000 70423 Unopened box. Retired product $90.00

Hidden Side Drag Racer 40408 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box - small rip in box $35.00

Mindstorms Mini Robots 40413 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $50.00

Sailboat Adventure 40487 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $65.00

Cosmic Cardboard Adventures 40533 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $45.00

Blacktron Cruiser 40580 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $50.00

4x4 Off-Road Ambulance Rescue 40582 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $50.00

The Insect Collection 21342 Unopened box $100.00

Space Shuttle 31134 Unopened box $16.00

Tribute to Galileo Galilei 40595 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $60.00

Fishing Boat 60147 Unopened box. Box seals have expanded $50.00

Donut Shop Opening 60233 Unopened box. Retired product $150.00

Discoloured pieces are mainly white ones that have yellowed over time.

Unopened box means the box has never been opened and the Lego hasn’t been built. The rest of the Lego has been opened and built.

Exclusive gifts are Lego that can’t be purchased.

The opened lego has been checked to ensure all pieces are there.

I have included the Lego ID so you can search to see what it looks like.

Prices do not include shipping. Shipping will be worked out depending on location of buyer. Courier is via Pass the Parcel.

Pickup is Taupo.

PM me if you are interested. Thanks!