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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Lego clear out - unopened and used sets
Elmoz

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#323431 2-Dec-2025 09:19
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Space Centre 3368 Discolouration of some pieces $90.00

 

Heavy Lift Helicopter 4439 Discolouration of some pieces $70.00

 

Blue Roadster 6913 Discolouration of some pieces $15.00

 

Lego City Fire 60004 $90.00

 

Fire Helicopter 60010 Discolouration of some pieces $45.00

 

Cargo Truck 60020 Discolouration of some pieces $40.00

 

Technic Cargo Plane 42025 $100.00

 

Police Station 60047 Discolouration of some pieces $130.00

 

ATV Patrol 60065 $8.00

 

Utility Shuttle 60078 $30.00

 

Lego City Pickup 60081$30.00

 

Deep Sea Explorers 60095 Discolouration of some pieces $150.00

 

Technic Heavy Lift Helicopter 42052 $100.00

 

Airport Passenger Terminal 60104 $100.00

 

Fire Boat 60109 $90.00

 

Fire Utility Truck 60111 Some stickers peeling off bricks $40.00

 

Technic Container Yard 42062 Unopened box. Retired product $60.00

 

Townhouse Pet Shop & Café 31097 Unopened box. Retired product $140.00

 

Hidden Side Newbury Juice Bar 40336 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $15.00

 

Harvester Transport 60223 Unopened box. Retired product. $50.00

 

Hidden Side Paranormal Intercept Bus 3000 70423 Unopened box. Retired product $90.00

 

Hidden Side Drag Racer 40408 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box - small rip in box $35.00

 

Mindstorms Mini Robots 40413 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $50.00

 

Sailboat Adventure 40487 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $65.00

 

Cosmic Cardboard Adventures 40533 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $45.00

 

Blacktron Cruiser 40580 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $50.00

 

4x4 Off-Road Ambulance Rescue 40582 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $50.00

 

The Insect Collection 21342 Unopened box $100.00

 

Space Shuttle 31134 Unopened box $16.00

 

Tribute to Galileo Galilei 40595 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $60.00

 

Fishing Boat 60147 Unopened box. Box seals have expanded $50.00

 

Donut Shop Opening 60233 Unopened box. Retired product $150.00

 

 

 

Discoloured pieces are mainly white ones that have yellowed over time.

 

Unopened box means the box has never been opened and the Lego hasn’t been built. The rest of the Lego has been opened and built.

 

Exclusive gifts are Lego that can’t be purchased. 

 

The opened lego has been checked to ensure all pieces are there.

 

I have included the Lego ID so you can search to see what it looks like.

 

 

 

Prices do not include shipping. Shipping will be worked out depending on location of buyer.  Courier is via Pass the Parcel.

 

Pickup is Taupo.

 

 

 

PM me if you are interested.  Thanks!

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Elmoz

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  #3439447 2-Dec-2025 10:35
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Harvester Transport 60223 Unopened box. Retired product. $50.00 - Gone



Elmoz

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  #3439467 2-Dec-2025 11:02
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Blue Roadster 6913 Discolouration of some pieces $15.00 - Gone

 

Utility Shuttle 60078 $30.00 - Gone

 

Lego City Pickup 60081 $30.00 - Gone

 

Blacktron Cruiser 40580 Exclusive gift from lego - unopened box $50.00 - Gone

 

Fire Utility Truck 60111 Some stickers peeling off bricks $40.00 - Gone

 

Fishing Boat 60147 Unopened box. Box seals have expanded $50.00 - Gone

 

Donut Shop Opening 60233 Unopened box. Retired product $150.00 - Gone

Elmoz

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  #3439474 2-Dec-2025 11:18
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My wife has some of her lego to clear out.

 

United States Capitol Building Architecture 21030 - unopened box - $215.00

 

The White House Architecture 21054 - unopened box - $215.00

 

Himeji Castle Architecture 21060 - unopened box - $210.00



Elmoz

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  #3439775 3-Dec-2025 13:17
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Update

 

Technic Container Yard 42062 Unopened box. Retired product $60.00 - Gone

 

Heavy Lift Helicopter 4439 Discolouration of some pieces $70.00 - Gone

 

Cargo Truck 60020 Discolouration of some pieces $40.00 - Gone

 

Technic Cargo Plane 42025 $100.00 - Gone

xpd

xpd
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  #3439778 3-Dec-2025 13:33
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Maybe enter into a spreadsheet and share.... easier to see whats available still :)

 

Sent link to my wife... I may be in touch :D




XPD / Gavin

 

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Elmoz

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  #3440085 4-Dec-2025 09:17
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Thanks for the great suggestion xpd!

 

Link with current items still for sale. I will keep this updated.

 

Have added a couple more items to the list and added a status when someone has expressed interest.

 

 

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