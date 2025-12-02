I'm looking at selling my Synology DS-920+ 4 Bay NAS. I've fitted a 16GB stick of ram in it, so its currently running 20GB with no issues. It will be sold with no drives and will be reset. I still have the original box which it can be couriered in.

I have decided to upgrade to a custom NAS build, and so I won't have a need for it shortly. I am slowly piecing the new machine together, but it becomes hard buying the parts with my wife checking the credit card lol If there is interest in this, I can get the new machine built and running a lot quicker, and I can work around selling the DS-920+ before the new machine is running if someone wants it now.

As for price, I'm not too sure, but I'm guessing based on some listings I've seen, $900 including shipping.