Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedSold - Synology DS-920+ with additional RAM
GregM

87 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 22

ID Verified

#323440 2-Dec-2025 20:10
Send private message

I'm looking at selling my Synology DS-920+ 4 Bay NAS.  I've fitted a 16GB stick of ram in it, so its currently running 20GB with no issues.  It will be sold with no drives and will be reset. I still have the original box which it can be couriered in.

 

I have decided to upgrade to a custom NAS build, and so I won't have a need for it shortly.  I am slowly piecing the new machine together, but it becomes hard buying the parts with my wife checking the credit card lol If there is interest in this, I can get the new machine built and running a lot quicker, and I can work around selling the DS-920+ before the new machine is running if someone wants it now.

 

As for price, I'm not too sure, but I'm guessing based on some listings I've seen, $900 including shipping.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
GregM

87 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 22

ID Verified

  #3439950 3-Dec-2025 19:58
Send private message

I'll likely have the DS920 available after the weekend.  I'm open to realistic offers.



GregM

87 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 22

ID Verified

  #3440571 6-Dec-2025 07:51
Send private message

This is now available. 

GregM

87 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 22

ID Verified

  #3442705 11-Dec-2025 14:33
Send private message

This has been sold 

Create new topic









Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 