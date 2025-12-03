So the printer is stuffed, after which I manually removed the ink cartridges and it's about to be recycled.
The only thing someone might have a use for, is the two paper trays, otherwise it's off to e-waste tomorrow.
So the printer is stuffed, after which I manually removed the ink cartridges and it's about to be recycled.
The only thing someone might have a use for, is the two paper trays, otherwise it's off to e-waste tomorrow.
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