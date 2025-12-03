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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: HP Gen 10 Microserver

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#323449 3-Dec-2025 18:52
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HP Microserver Gen 10

 

https://www.hpe.com/psnow/doc/a00008701enw 

 

Fantastic little unit as a NAS/file server which is what its been for me for last few months but I no longer need it.

 

Great entry level unit to get into homelab/selfhosting etc

 

Opteron CPU

 

8GB RAM

 

No drives Comes with screws for mounting drives (Uses 3.5" SATA drives)

 

Dual 1GB Network

 

VGA/DP output

 

NO COURIER/SHIPPING - PICKUP ONLY from Arkles Bay (Or Mechanics Bay by appointment) - Auckland

 

 

 

$300 or consider swap for PS4 Pro with controller

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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lNomNoml
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  #3439944 3-Dec-2025 19:05
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So could bascially be used as a beefy NAS or a minecraft server? 



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  #3439948 3-Dec-2025 19:37
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NAS 100% which is what they usually end up as :)

 

It'll run as a MC server as well

 

I just had Win 10 on it with a bunch of drives for use as a local Windows file server.

 

 

 




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CamH
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  #3439953 3-Dec-2025 20:05
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I'd be keen to grab this, need a replacement for my Microserver Gen8.







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  #3439955 3-Dec-2025 20:15
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PM if you want it. :)

 

 

 




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  #3440133 4-Dec-2025 12:17
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As a bonus offer, buy the server and you can grab a HP 2530-24G Network Switch as well for $20. (Switch is only $20 with the server - not for individual sale at this stage)

 

 

 




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  #3440574 6-Dec-2025 08:37
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How about I throw the switch in for free, so you get an awesome little server, and a matching switch :D

 

 

 




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  #3440719 6-Dec-2025 16:22
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And gone :)

 

 

 




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