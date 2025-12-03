HP Microserver Gen 10
https://www.hpe.com/psnow/doc/a00008701enw
Fantastic little unit as a NAS/file server which is what its been for me for last few months but I no longer need it.
Great entry level unit to get into homelab/selfhosting etc
Opteron CPU
8GB RAM
No drives Comes with screws for mounting drives (Uses 3.5" SATA drives)
Dual 1GB Network
VGA/DP output
NO COURIER/SHIPPING - PICKUP ONLY from Arkles Bay (Or Mechanics Bay by appointment) - Auckland
$300 or consider swap for PS4 Pro with controller