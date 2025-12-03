HP Microserver Gen 10

https://www.hpe.com/psnow/doc/a00008701enw

Fantastic little unit as a NAS/file server which is what its been for me for last few months but I no longer need it.

Great entry level unit to get into homelab/selfhosting etc

Opteron CPU

8GB RAM

No drives Comes with screws for mounting drives (Uses 3.5" SATA drives)

Dual 1GB Network

VGA/DP output

NO COURIER/SHIPPING - PICKUP ONLY from Arkles Bay (Or Mechanics Bay by appointment) - Auckland

$300 or consider swap for PS4 Pro with controller