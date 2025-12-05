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ForumsOffers and WantedUnifi network gear - UDM Pro gateway and USW-48 PoE switch (1U rackmounts)
phrozenpenguin

879 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 91


#323459 5-Dec-2025 10:53
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Continuing to simplify my network. Two Unifi 1U rackmount devices available, both great condition and have been updated to latest software and factory reset. Some scratches on the top or bottom casing, but not visible in use. Both current models, have the fancy little colour touchscreen LCD on the front, very capable etc. Both have rackmount ears.

 

 

 

Unifi Network 48 PoE, model USW-48-PoE @ $700

 

"A 48-port, Layer 2 PoE switch with a silent, fanless cooling system."

 

Unifi page: https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/usw-48-poe

 

$1,330 at PBTech: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI848240/Ubiquiti-Unifi-USW-48-POE-52-Port-Gigabit-L2-Manag

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unifi Network UDM Pro @ $500

 

"10G Cloud Gateway with 100+ UniFi device / 1,000+ client support and 3.5 Gbps IPS routing."

 

Unifi page: https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/udm-pro

 

$915 at PBTech: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI2201/Ubiquiti-UniFi-UDM-PRO-Dream-Machine-Pro-10G-Cloud

 

 

 

Buy both for $1,100

 

Pickup Christchurch or will ship at buyers cost.

 

 

 

 

 

 

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phrozenpenguin

879 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 91


  #3442503 10-Dec-2025 19:56
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Both sold!

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