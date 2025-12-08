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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Go Pro
dryburn

443 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 92


#323493 8-Dec-2025 15:16
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Heading with the family for a trip and would like to record the trip and some underwater activities.

 

 

 

Anyone have a Gopro with waterproof casing to sell?

 

 

 

Preferably in Auckland to pick up this week.

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Jaxson
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  #3442248 10-Dec-2025 11:24
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Not sure on your budget, but GoPro's new are fairly competitive right now as the market has a few options in it.

Depending on how deep you'll be under water, newer models do not need a plastic case enclosure anymore either, so avoids all the fogging up hassles of old.

GoPro did not release a new main Hero camera this year for the first time in ages, so the existing can be had for some reasonable rates or packages.



dryburn

443 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 92


  #3443442 13-Dec-2025 02:05
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Thank you for your comment Jaxson. I thought about it some more and based on FB and TM sales they aren't that much cheaper and risk getting a dud.

NoelLeeming had a purple visa promo with $250 voucher. They even price matched with Torpedo7.

Purchased the Hero 12 Black

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