Heading with the family for a trip and would like to record the trip and some underwater activities.
Anyone have a Gopro with waterproof casing to sell?
Preferably in Auckland to pick up this week.
Not sure on your budget, but GoPro's new are fairly competitive right now as the market has a few options in it.
Depending on how deep you'll be under water, newer models do not need a plastic case enclosure anymore either, so avoids all the fogging up hassles of old.
GoPro did not release a new main Hero camera this year for the first time in ages, so the existing can be had for some reasonable rates or packages.
Thank you for your comment Jaxson. I thought about it some more and based on FB and TM sales they aren't that much cheaper and risk getting a dud.
NoelLeeming had a purple visa promo with $250 voucher. They even price matched with Torpedo7.
Purchased the Hero 12 Black
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