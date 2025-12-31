Hi all

I have the QNAP TS-451+ (local - currently 2GB) and TS-451 (remote backup - currently 4GB) and wanting to upgrade the ram to 8GB (2 x 4GB).

Both are currently using only 1 slot as below.

TS-451+

Memory slot 1 (Channel A, DIMM 1) 2 GB, non-ECC, SO DIMM (Transcend Information)

TS-451 /

Memory slot 1 (Channel A, DIMM 1) 4 GB, non-ECC, SO DIMM (Kingston) - not sure if additional ram stick has to be kingston only?

or if someone can advise if these would work?

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/memory-ram/4gb/listing/5698621994

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/memory-ram/8gb/listing/5694618376

Thanks in advance!

in Auckland / St.Johns