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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB : 3? x 4 GB SODIMM DDR3L
Slasher

152 posts

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#323667 31-Dec-2025 10:22
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Hi all

 

I have the QNAP  TS-451+ (local - currently 2GB) and TS-451 (remote backup - currently 4GB) and wanting to upgrade the ram to 8GB (2 x 4GB).

 

Both are currently using only 1 slot as below.

 

TS-451+ 

 

Memory slot 1 (Channel A, DIMM 1)    2 GB, non-ECC, SO DIMM (Transcend Information)

 

TS-451 /

 

Memory slot 1 (Channel A, DIMM 1)    4 GB, non-ECC, SO DIMM (Kingston) - not sure if additional ram stick has to be kingston only?

 

or if someone can advise if these would work?

 

 

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/memory-ram/4gb/listing/5698621994

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/memory-ram/8gb/listing/5694618376

 

Thanks in advance!

 

in Auckland / St.Johns

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Shrapz
128 posts

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  #3448346 31-Dec-2025 10:32
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$10 + $6 shipping and i will send you 3x 4gb DDR3 Sodimms, if they dont work then you can return for a refund :). flick me a pm



tangerz
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  #3448415 31-Dec-2025 13:08
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Pretty sure I have some floating around if the above doesn't work out.

 

 

 

EDIT: Quick check of the old ram box shows 1 x Adata 4GB DDR3-1600 SO-DIMM and 2 x Samsung 4GB DDR3-1600 SO-DIMMs. Sure I have another couple of 4GB SK Hynix SO-DIMMs somewhere that I actually think came out of a Qnap NAS when upgraded!  ;-)

Slasher

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  #3449506 4-Jan-2026 00:50
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Shrapz:

 

$10 + $6 shipping and i will send you 3x 4gb DDR3 Sodimms, if they dont work then you can return for a refund :). flick me a pm

 

 

 

 

Just found out that it requires low voltage ram only (DDR3L) - any chance these are low volt?



Rickles
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  #3449532 4-Jan-2026 09:47
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I've got two 8GB sodimm units that are PC3L .... viz. dual voltage 1.3v and 1.5v.

 

Full spec is:  SK Hynix 8GB 2Rx8 PC3L-12800S-11-13-F3

 

PM if any use to you?

tangerz
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  #3455882 25-Jan-2026 19:12
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@Slasher, any luck getting the SO-DIMMs you were looking for? I just came across 3 x 4GB low voltage SO-DIMMs while going through some parts today. Flick me a PM if you're still interested.

Slasher

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  #3455911 25-Jan-2026 23:33
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Hi, I managed to get some, however, have not installed it. Not sure when il get around to it, but will message if it doesn't work. 

 

Thanks for the update though!  

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