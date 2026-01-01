Preferably OLED but would consider LCD. Not too fussed about storage capacity.
How much are you offering? I've got an OLED model here that has only been lightly used. Comes with a 512gb Extreme Pro SD card, case, box, etc.
Flick me a DM.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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