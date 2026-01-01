Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Steam Deck

D.W

D.W

747 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 91


#323678 1-Jan-2026 18:03
Send private message

Preferably OLED but would consider LCD.  Not too fussed about storage capacity.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
13579 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10910

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3448759 1-Jan-2026 18:28
Send private message

How much are you offering? I've got an OLED model here that has only been lightly used. Comes with a 512gb Extreme Pro SD card, case, box, etc.

 

Flick me a DM.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



D.W

D.W

747 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 91


  #3448821 1-Jan-2026 20:38
Send private message

Sorted thanks.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 